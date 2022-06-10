Feb. 2, 1950—May 30, 2022

WAUPUN—Brian Douglas Daane, 72, of Waupun, passed away May 30, 2022 at his home.

Brian was born February 2, 1950 in Waupun, the son of Doris Alita and Donald Oscar Van Buren Daane. Brian worked at Stellmacher Lumber in Fairwater his entire career. He enjoyed playing cards, going to baseball games, and loved going up north with friends to make homemade sauerkraut each fall. Brain grilled food at the Alto Fair for many years. He was also on a bowling team for many years.

Brian is survived by a sister, Donna Klosterman of Waupun; brothers: Loren (Jody) Daane of Appleton, David Daane of Fond du Lac, and Darwin Daane of Menasha; sister-in-law, Nancy (Ken) Westhuis of Coloma; and many nieces and nephews.

Brian was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Daane; brother-in-law, Larry Klosterman; and sister-in-law, Karen Daane.

Brian will be laid to rest on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. A Celebration of Brian’s Life will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 starting at 2:00 p.m. at the American Legion in Waupun. Food will be provided.

