Brianna Rose McNutt, age 19, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 25, 2019 after a long and fierce battle with severe medical conditions.
The funeral service for Brianna was held at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Nov. 2, 2019. Fr. Michael Erwin officiated. Inurnment will be held at a later date
Brianna was born on Sept. 29, 2000 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She was the most loving, kind, and positively infectious young lady that touched a lot of people’s lives. Brianna’s level of bravery and determination was like that of no other. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved making people smile. Brianna also enjoyed hunting with wonderful mentor groups such as Oconto River Kids, and Take em’ Outdoors where she caught a nice walleye, and harvested a 17 point buck (with the help of her brother, Jared), a turkey, and a black bear. She will be forever missed by her family and special friends Snoopy and Milk Dud.
Brianna is survived by her parents, Brian and Jennifer McNutt; and brother, Jared, all of Beaver Dam; grandparents, Carol McNutt of Green Bay, Paul McNutt of Green Bay, and Lucinda Vervoren of Oneida; aunts and uncles, Dawn and Matt Nurczyk, Steven (fiancée, Kathy) McNutt, Garry and Brenda Vervoren, and Christine Vervoren; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Richard Vervoren; and uncle, Daniel Vervoren.
Brianna and her family could not have made it this far on this difficult journey without the dedication of the staff at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee and the support from the Beaver Dam School District. The support and love from Families of Children with Cancer in Green Bay and all of Brianna’s friends and family have also played a pivotal role in her life. The family is forever grateful to all of you.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam cared for the family
