Brinkman, Judith M.

COLUMBUS - Judith M. Brinkman, age 83, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. She was born to Melvin and Florence (Rebro) Zeitz on April 9, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was married to Michael Brinkman on Jan. 18, 1958, and together they had six children.

Although educated as an RN, Judy felt her primary calling was to be a Christian, mother, and wife. She and Mike were a strong and positive church presence throughout their adult lives and sacrificed much to provide their children with excellent educations. She prided herself on her hospitality and was a generous friend to many.

Survivors include her three sons, Steve Brinkman of Kalamazoo, Mich., Dan (Jo) Brinkman of Chetek, and Carl (Janelle) Kennel of DeForest; two daughters, Julie Brinkman of Wausau and Amy (Eivind) Brendtro of Medford, Ore.; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Martha Zeitz of Tampa, Fla., and Stephanie Thumm of Toledo, Ohio; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, in 2013; a sister, Margaret "Peggy" Ross; a brother, William Zeitz; and an infant daughter, Mary Alice.

A private family graveside will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watertown.

We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation Columbus (920) 623-5850