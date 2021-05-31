Brisky, Jean Rita

COLUMBUS—Jean Rita Brisky was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on May 29, 2021 at the age of 74.

She was born to Ray and Enid (Gersted) Rattmann of Sun Prairie, Wis., on July 17, 1946. Jean married Ken “Kenny” Brisky on September 15, 1973. Jean graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1964. Jean and Ken lived in Columbus for 48 years where they were lifelong members of St.Columbkille Catholic Church.

Jean played bingo, euchre and had the strongest faith in God you have ever seen. Life dealt her a tough hand and her faith never wavered. After being in a crippling car accident at the age of 19, her faith only grew stronger.

She enjoyed visits from grandchildren, friends and family while she was at Home Again Assisted Living. Prior to living at Home Again, Jean loved to travel, visiting Hawaii, Norway and Italy. She was very proud to say she saw Pope John Paul II’s final Easter Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.