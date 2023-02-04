Nov. 19, 1928—Jan. 29, 2023

Broadus E. “Gene” Paris passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the age of 94. He was born in Brodhead, WI to H. Denzil and Anna L. Paris on November 19, 1928. He worked on his dad’s farm. He attended school at a rural Brodhead school, then Brodhead High School and attended two years at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

He was employed by E.Z. Gregory, a Madison Vending Machine business, later by Omar Bakeries of Madison. His Omar route was to Baraboo and in 1953 he purchased a service station in Baraboo, known as Paris Automotive. He moved his family to Baraboo.

After he sold the station, he worked for Glacier Valley Ford in Baraboo as Service Manager. Customers appreciated his kindness and service as he was a giving person. He also worked at Baraboo Equipment and Koenecke Ford of Reedsburg before retiring.

He didn’t really retire as he worked part-time for the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department in the Prisoner Transport Division for 18 years and also Hertz Rent-a-Car out of Madison. He was a man who needed to keep busy.

He was known in Baraboo and surrounding area for his “Stickmen” that he placed in the yard depicting different events, sports, holidays, and whatever came to mind. The community loved his “art” work and couldn’t wait to see what he would put out next. Folks were very kind with their remarks about his hobby.

Gene was a member of Emanuel United Methodist Church and served as Trustee, a member of the Building Committee, Usher and on other committees. When the new church was built, he spent many hours painting and doing other work that needed to be done. He was always looking for some way to help others. He was a loving husband to his wife, Barbara of 67 years.

He was preceded in death by beloved wife Barbara, in 2017, an infant daughter, Susan Marie in 1958, his brother, Charles, his father, Hugh Denzil, his mother, Laura Anna, a daughter-in-law, Peggy Paris, a sister-in-law, Burnette Watson and a brother-in-law, Bruce Watson.

He is survived by his sons: Steven, Michael (Suzanne); and daughter, Linda (Gregory) Bauer. He was dearly loved by his grandchildren: Matt, Brian and Adam Schiesl, Kristin and Jason Paris, Ken and Maxine Yamazaki and Erin Bowe. He was a creative Poppa and found many simple ways to amuse the kids. He also has 11 great-grandchildren; and many wonderful nieces and nephews and their families.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel United Methodist Church in Baraboo with Pastor Ron Bupp officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Private inurnment at Walnut Hill Cemetery in the “Faith” section of the columbarium will take place. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.