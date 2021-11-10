Brocato, Earl E.

WISCONSIN DELLS - Earl E. Brocato, age 76, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center. He was born on May 29, 1945, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Rosario and Jean (Kenny) Brocato. Earl proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

On Sept. 3, 1966, he was united in marriage to Kathleen A. Konieczny. This marriage was blessed with three children. He was an electrician, and a member of Electrician IBEW Local 134 of Chicago, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Earl is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children, Edward (Nora) Brocato, Karen Glorioso, and James (Jennifer) Brocato; grandchildren, James, Rose, Gracie, Anna, Loren and Michael; sisters, Carol Ventura, Diane (Michael) Bakes, and Sally (Gus) Livorsi; along with other relatives and friends.

There will be no services for Earl at this time. Memorials of remembrance may be made to the American Cancer Society.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.