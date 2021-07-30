Brockley, Thomas H.

Thomas was born on March 21, 1936, to James and Audrey Brockley. He graduated from Baraboo High School and attended the University of Stevens Point, where he held records in track and field. Thomas enjoyed 42 years of employment with Devil’s Lake State Park, one of his favorite places.

Thomas was active in the Presbyterian and Walnut Hill Churches and was loved by many dear friends for his grace, humor, generosity and willingness to always lend a helping hand. He will be truly missed by his loving family. Those who have loved us are never really gone. They live on in all the ones we love and all the ways we love. He was a shining example of how to love.