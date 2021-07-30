Brockley, Thomas H.

BARABOO—Thomas H. Brockley, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away at home on July 28, 2021, at the age of 85, after a brief illness.
Thomas was born on March 21, 1936, to James and Audrey Brockley. He graduated from Baraboo High School and attended the University of Stevens Point, where he held records in track and field. Thomas enjoyed 42 years of employment with Devil’s Lake State Park, one of his favorite places.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jenean; daughters, Teri (Bill) Brennan, Lori (Rick) Daniels, and Rebecca (Rich) Thurman; son, Tim (Sun) Brockley; grandchildren, Connor Brennan, Brian (Cassie) Brennan, Eric Daniels, Paige Daniels (Mark Carroll), and Wade (Erica) Dyslin; great-granddaughter, Nina Dyslin; and honorary daughter, Kathy (Jeff) Teasdale.
Thomas was active in the Presbyterian and Walnut Hill Churches and was loved by many dear friends for his grace, humor, generosity and willingness to always lend a helping hand. He will be truly missed by his loving family. Those who have loved us are never really gone. They live on in all the ones we love and all the ways we love. He was a shining example of how to love.
The family plans a private memorial service at a later date. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
