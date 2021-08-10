Bronkhorst, Inez

WAUPUN - Inez Bronkhorst, 80, of Waupun, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at home.
Inez was born Dec. 8, 1940, the daughter of Elmer and Anes Duven Vande Zande. On Dec. 26, 1958, she married Donald Bronkhorst in Alto. The couple resided in the Waupun area all their married lives. Inez and Don farmed for a few years. Inez ran a small furniture store in Waupun and later worked at Howard Johnson Flooring in Fond du Lac. She and Don were foster parents for many children for several years. Inez attended Edgewood Community Church in Waupun.
Inez is survived by her husband, Donald Bronkhorst; two brothers, Warren "Bud" (Kay) Vande Zande and Keith Vande Zande; four sisters, Velma Seidl, Judy Vernon, Elaine (Bob) Veenhuis, and Delores Vande Kolk; 11 foster children; several nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Inez was preceded in death by her children, Tim, Cindy, and Mark; brothers, Erwin Vande Zande, Merlin "Mike" Vande Zande, and infant brother, Kent Vande Zande; sisters, Laverne Henslin, Sylvia Schouten, and Ellen Sommers; two foster children; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services for Inez Bronkhorst will be held Thursday, Aug. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at EDGEWOOD COMMUNITY CHURCH in Waupun with Pastor Mike Giebink officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
