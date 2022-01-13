Bronkhorst, Larry

SUN PRAIRIE/WAUPUN—Larry Dale Bronkhorst, age 84, of Sun Prairie, formerly of Waupun, Wis., passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison.

Larry was born on Oct. 25, 1937, in Fairwater, Wis., son of Henry and Ruth (Oeffner) Bronkhorst. He was united in marriage to Joanne Vande Kolk on May 1, 1958, in Brandon, Wis. Prior to relocating to live with his daughter, he was a Mason for 32 years. Larry was a Gold card with Local 204 Union Madison, Wis. He had many interests, but especially loved going to auctions, collecting John Deere tractors, gardening and outdoor activities. Larry enjoyed trapping, hunting and fishing. He attended Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Scott) Frietag of Sun Prairie; three sons, Jeffrey (Colleen) Bronkhorst of Waterloo, Kevin (Jodie Amerell) Bronkhorst of Cottage Grove and Charles (Nicole) Bronkhorst of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald (Inez) Bronkhorst of Waupun and Lyle (Helen) Bronkhorst of Waupun; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne, in 2009; parents; sister, Josephine Bronkhorst; and brother, Dwayne Bronkhorst.