Bronner, Kristine Joyce

BEAVER DAM - Kristine Joyce Bronner passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Beaver Dam Health Care Center with her sister, Judy, by her side.

Visitation for Kristine will be on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CHURCH, Beaver Dam, starting at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with Father Mike Erwin officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at St. John's Cemetery in Lowell, Wis.

Kristine Joyce was born to Norbert and Ellamay (Koehn) Bronner on Dec. 23, 1959, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Kristine grew up near Juneau, attending Clyman Elementary, Dodgeland Middle School and graduating from Dodgeland High School with the class of 1978.

After graduation, Kristine worked at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau as a CNA for 10 years. She later pursued a career as an office assistant and clerk at Wisconsin Farmer's Mutual Insurance, which later became Wisconsin American. In 2011, Kristine returned to her first love, health care. She worked as a CNA at what is now the Beaver Dam Health Care Center. Kristine loved working with the elderly, especially those living with Alzheimer's disease. Kristine was chosen by her co-workers as employee of the month twice and employee of the year in 2015.