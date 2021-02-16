Bronner, Kristine Joyce

BEAVER DAM - Kristine Joyce Bronner passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Beaver Dam Health Care Center with her sister, Judy, by her side.
Visitation for Kristine will be on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CHURCH, Beaver Dam, starting at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with Father Mike Erwin officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at St. John's Cemetery in Lowell, Wis.
Kristine Joyce was born to Norbert and Ellamay (Koehn) Bronner on Dec. 23, 1959, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Beaver Dam, Wis.
Kristine grew up near Juneau, attending Clyman Elementary, Dodgeland Middle School and graduating from Dodgeland High School with the class of 1978.
After graduation, Kristine worked at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau as a CNA for 10 years. She later pursued a career as an office assistant and clerk at Wisconsin Farmer's Mutual Insurance, which later became Wisconsin American. In 2011, Kristine returned to her first love, health care. She worked as a CNA at what is now the Beaver Dam Health Care Center. Kristine loved working with the elderly, especially those living with Alzheimer's disease. Kristine was chosen by her co-workers as employee of the month twice and employee of the year in 2015.
Kristine enjoyed fishing, reading, the Brewers and the Packers. She also devoted much of her free time to her cats.
Kristine is survived by her brothers, Joseph (Wanda) of Eau Claire and Steve (Kathy) of Watertown; and her sister, Judy of Horicon. She is further survived by her niece, Stacy (Jason Keeran) of Colorado; nephews, Joseph Jr. (Tasha), Ryan (Mai Choua Xianz), and Richard Diecking, all of Eau Claire, and Michael (Laura Leu) of Waupun; great-nieces, Addison and Amelia; great-nephews, Emmett, Tyler and Cody; her godmother, Elaine Koehn of Beaver Dam; and her special cat, Cosmo.
Kristine was preceded in death by her parents; her nephew, Matthew Bronner; her maternal and paternal grandparents; and many other relatives and friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the UW Oncology Department at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, the Beaver Dam Transitional Lung Center staff and Hillside Hospice for the tender care given to Kristine, and her cousins, Sue Koehn and Karen (Barry) Hanamann, for their help and support.
Please follow any COVID-19 guidelines set by St. Katharine Drexel Church when attending the visitation and service.
