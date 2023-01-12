July 24, 1961—Dec. 30, 2022

CAMP DOUGLAS—Brons Wells Ness, age 61, of Camp Douglas, WI, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI. He was born on July 24, 1961 to Donald and Shirley (Wells) Ness.

Friend, son, brother, husband, father, grandfather.

It is a truism that all who live will one day die. It isn’t unusual to lose those we love. But in losing Brons Ness many have felt the person lost was unique, bright, and generous with kindness and humor.

He was born and lived in Northeast Minneapolis. He gained a brother in 1963. The early days there were filled with play, sliding down the snow covered steps to the back yard, and he was always the Batman to his brother the Robin.

His family moved to a town in Wisconsin, Port Edwards, where his interests developed and grew in photography, basketball, band and other extracurricular activities. He family moved before his senior year and he graduated at Neillsville, WI, High School in 1979.

He found different work, and activities, but finally settled at Gross Common Carrier, in Madison and LaCrosse. Then moved on to Tomah where he worked at Holland Truck. And he worked at New Lisbon Correctional Institution 2015-2022

In Tomah, he met and married Diane Doeslaere Ness and added to his life her children: Sarah Caito,

Drew Salvino, Arisa Colburn (& Shawn Verthein); he has three granddaughters: Bristol, Aleiah and Finlei.

Brons loved people and being active, group activities, and talking.

He had a love of guns and teaching people how to shoot, gun safety being significant.

Member of Bear Bluff ATV/UTV Club -we loved riding together!

He loved his five seat UTV he purchased so he would be able to fit all his precious granddaughters in for rides.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Andrew Doeslaere, mother-in-law, Ruth Ann Doeslaere; and is survived by his brother, Alex (Bart) Ness and wife Beth; and their son Jonathan Ness; along with special auntie Margie; and good friends, Mike (Jenny) Rizzo; special sister-in-law, Laura; and many cousins, other relatives, and friends. His loss will be felt by all, but there is hope in our hearts for the promises of our faith for the life in the beyond.

A Celebration and Toast for Brons is being held on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Eagle’s Nest Resort, N11770 County Rd. H, Camp Douglas, WI, 54618.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.