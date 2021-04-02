 Skip to main content
Brown, David Bruce
Brown, David Bruce

David Brown

RANDOLPH - David Bruce Brown, age 65, of Randolph, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. He was born on Aug. 28, 1955, in Eau Claire, the son of Kenneth and Lois (Kruschke) Brown. He married Jane Bentheimer on Feb. 5, 1977, in Madison.

David is survived by his wife, Jane; daughters, Valerie Greene and Kelly (Jordon Witthun) Brown; grandchildren, Danielle Greene, Anthony "TJ" Graf, Gabrielle Greene and Lucius Greene; great-grandchild, Harper Steele; brother, Weston (Jone "Tamara") Brown; sister, Elaine (Mike) Burkhart; and many other relatives and friends. He is further survived by his extended "family," Rick and Jenny Nummerdor, and their children, Tara and Bethany Nummerdor; and best friend, Joe Jacobs. He was preceded in death by his parents; birth father, Bruce Smith; and brother, Kenneth Brown Jr.

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Saturday, April 10, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Vietnam Agent Orange Relief and Responsibility Campaign (www.vn-agentorange.org) or a veteran's group of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Brown, David Bruce

David Bruce Brown

