Brown, James "Skip"

WAUPUN—James “Skip” Brown, 87 of Waupun, died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Prairie Ridge in Mayville.
Skip was born January 21, 1934 in Waupun, the son of Bert and Bevis Fleming Brown. Skip attended Waupun schools, and on September 26, 1964 he married Karen Van Buren in Brandon. Following their marriage the couple resided in the Waupun area all their married lives. Skip was employed as a machinist for Chicago Northwestern Railroad and worked out of North Fond du Lac for over 30 years from which he retired. Skip enjoyed polka music, attending flea markets, antique shows, word search puzzles, reading the Bible, conversing with many people, and researching the history of Waupun.
Skip is survived by his wife, Karen Brown of Waupun; a brother, Bob (Delores) Brown of Florida; brothers-in-law: Dennis (Catherine) Van Buren, Keith (Vikki) Van Buren, Gary (Chris) Van Buren, and Kevin (Debbie) Van Buren; a sister-in-law, Diane (Ron) Schaalma; a special nephew, Chuck (Bonnie) Brown; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Reuben and Elizabeth Van Buren.
A special “thank you” to the staff at Prairie Ridge and Generations Hospice.
Per Skip’s wishes there will be no visitation or service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.
