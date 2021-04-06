Brown, James "Skip"

Skip was born January 21, 1934 in Waupun, the son of Bert and Bevis Fleming Brown. Skip attended Waupun schools, and on September 26, 1964 he married Karen Van Buren in Brandon. Following their marriage the couple resided in the Waupun area all their married lives. Skip was employed as a machinist for Chicago Northwestern Railroad and worked out of North Fond du Lac for over 30 years from which he retired. Skip enjoyed polka music, attending flea markets, antique shows, word search puzzles, reading the Bible, conversing with many people, and researching the history of Waupun.