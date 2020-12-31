Brown, Marianne (Ingles)

PAHRUMP, Nev. - Marianne (Ingles) Brown, 81, of Pahrump, Nev., formerly of Horicon, Wis., passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Nov. 25, 2020.

Marianne was born on June 1, 1939, in Bushnell, Ill., the first-born child of William and Marian Ingles (Swanson). The Ingles family moved to Horicon, Wis., in 1952, and Marianne graduated from Horicon High School in 1957. She married Donald Blodgett in 1958, and the couple had two children, Debra and Mark. Donald predeceased her in 1989.

She later married Wilson Brown, and he predeceased her in 2006.

Marianne worked as a business professional her entire life and was very accomplished in many aspects of office management and sales. She retired in 2015. Marianne had a great passion for writing and was also a talented cook. She also loved to camp, read, sew, knit and spend quality time with her family.

Marianne is survived by her daughter, Debra Bumgarner of North Las Vegas, Nev.; grandson, Alex Finn; sister, Monilou Carter of Half Moon Bay, Calif.; sister, Barbara Teekle of Delhi, Calif.; brother, John Ingles of Lowry City, Mo., and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; son, Mark; her two husbands; and her brothers, Dr. Jerry Ingles and James Ingles.

The family is planning a memorial service at a later date.