Brown, Robert Edward

HOLMEN - Robert Edward Brown, of Holmen, Wis., died Nov. 18, 2020. Bob was born Feb. 7, 1952, in Wisconsin Dells. He retired from Century Link in 2017 as Vice President of Operations for Wisconsin, Illinois and Southeastern Minnesota. Before employment with Century Link he worked for GTE in Plymouth, Wis.
Bob is survived by his wife, Lynne; his children, Trent (Lindsay), Tony (Kali), and Meghan (Jeff); his brother, Bill Brown; grandchildren, Elise, Miles, Nolan, and Leo; his seven brothers- and sisters-in-law; and 11 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Edward; and his brother-in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH in Holmen, 515 N. Main Street, Holmen. Father John Parr will officiate. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday at the church from noon until time of services. In lieu of flowers the family encourages memorials to either the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton food pantry ministry or to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse. For online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
