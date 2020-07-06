Brown, Robert Harold "Bob"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Robert Harold "Bob" Brown, age 73, of Merrimac, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with kidney disease.

Robert, son of Alva "Al" and Margaret (Sapin) Brown was born Dec. 17, 1946, in Baraboo. He attended Baraboo schools and later graduated from Roosevelt Military Academy in 1965 as Battalion Commander, the highest-ranking officer. He furthered his studies at UW-Whitewater, then transferring to Madison Business College.

In 1965 he met Patti Sorg at Sorg's A & W Rootbeer Stand. She was his carhop and it was love at first sight. They became engaged in 1966. Bob became ill with his first bout of cancer. At a young age he and Patti were united in marriage on Feb. 24, 1968 even though doctors did not expect him to survive his cancer diagnosis. One of the many highlights of their marriage was celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows at the Merrimac United Methodist Church as well as a dinner celebration at the Del Bar in February 2018.