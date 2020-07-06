Brown, Robert Harold "Bob"

MADISON - Robert Harold "Bob" Brown, age 73, of Merrimac, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with kidney disease.
Robert, son of Alva "Al" and Margaret (Sapin) Brown was born Dec. 17, 1946, in Baraboo. He attended Baraboo schools and later graduated from Roosevelt Military Academy in 1965 as Battalion Commander, the highest-ranking officer. He furthered his studies at UW-Whitewater, then transferring to Madison Business College.
In 1965 he met Patti Sorg at Sorg's A & W Rootbeer Stand. She was his carhop and it was love at first sight. They became engaged in 1966. Bob became ill with his first bout of cancer. At a young age he and Patti were united in marriage on Feb. 24, 1968 even though doctors did not expect him to survive his cancer diagnosis. One of the many highlights of their marriage was celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows at the Merrimac United Methodist Church as well as a dinner celebration at the Del Bar in February 2018.
Bob was the proud owner and operator of Baraboo Concrete Company. He worked at the family business for over 46 years, which his dad founded. He was a proud, generous businessman for the Baraboo Community. He was a member of the Wisconsin Ready Mix Association, Baraboo Elks Club, Merrimac United Methodist Church, and the Owls for the past 49 years. Bob loved spending time with his family. The highlights of the last several years of his life were attending his granddaughters' sporting events, camping trips in his motor home, taking boat rides in his 1938 Chris Craft, restoring Model A's in his workshop "Bobby's Hobbies," as well as fixing anything and everything his neighbors and friends would bring his way.
Survivors include his loving wife, Patti; children, Kevin (Kimberly) Brown, Keri Jo (Tom) Luther, Brent (Becky) Brown; five grandchildren, Rebecca Schmidtke, Adrianna (Jacob) McKay, Ethan Schmidtke, Bianca Brown and Bella Brown; four great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard (Alla) Sorg, Sandy (Steve) Stubbendick, and Pat Sorg; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis Brown; brothers-in-law, Gary and Russell Sorg and sister-in-law, Penny Mossman.
A private family service will be held the weekend of July 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to your favorite charity.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Fresenius Dialysis Center, St. Clare Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital, Dr. Carlson and Dr. Song for the wonderful care shown to Bob and his family. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
