Bruce D. Brant, 92, Pardeeville

He was united in marriage to Jeanette Skupniewitz on July 10, 1948. Upon completing high school, Bruce and a couple of his buddies did not wait for the graduation ceremony, but left immediately for U.S. Navy basic training. He then served on a tugboat, minesweeper, and liberty ship bringing troops home from the Pacific theater at the end of WWII.

After serving in the Navy, he returned to Pardeeville and was employed by All American Scoreboards for 25 years. There, he worked his way from the shop into the electrical engineering department where he developed many of the electrical/mechanical controls used for scoreboards, time and temperature displays, and flight information systems. He also traveled the United States installing and servicing these products in major league stadiums, airports, world fairs, and Olympic venues. Bruce then started Brant Builders and built homes until his retirement. He loved playing and watching sports. In high school, he was a member of the conference champion basketball team. He also played home talent baseball, curled, and especially loved to play golf. Bruce also enjoyed boating, fishing, and hunting.