Bruce D. Brant, 92, Pardeeville

PARDEEVILLE - Bruce D. Brant, 92, of Pardeeville, passed Dec. 30, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in King. He was born May 18, 1927, in Madison, the son of John and Inez (Merrill) Brant.
He was united in marriage to Jeanette Skupniewitz on July 10, 1948. Upon completing high school, Bruce and a couple of his buddies did not wait for the graduation ceremony, but left immediately for U.S. Navy basic training. He then served on a tugboat, minesweeper, and liberty ship bringing troops home from the Pacific theater at the end of WWII.
You have free articles remaining.
After serving in the Navy, he returned to Pardeeville and was employed by All American Scoreboards for 25 years. There, he worked his way from the shop into the electrical engineering department where he developed many of the electrical/mechanical controls used for scoreboards, time and temperature displays, and flight information systems. He also traveled the United States installing and servicing these products in major league stadiums, airports, world fairs, and Olympic venues. Bruce then started Brant Builders and built homes until his retirement. He loved playing and watching sports. In high school, he was a member of the conference champion basketball team. He also played home talent baseball, curled, and especially loved to play golf. Bruce also enjoyed boating, fishing, and hunting.
Survivors include his children, James (Roxanne), Brant of Wis. Dells, Bruce (Robin) Brant of Pardeeville, and Deborah (Roger) Crump of Pleasant Prairie; grandchildren, Tracy (Gary) Brant, Michael (Joshua) Brant, Robert (Molly) Brant, Samantha (Amy) Brant, BJ (Meghan) Brant, Amanda (Andrew) Petzke, Jeanette Crump, and Steven Crump; eleven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Patricia Larson of Richmond, Ky.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeanette; brothers-in-law, James Larson and Thomas “Bud” Skupniewitz; and daughter-in-law, Marilyn Brant.
Private graveside services with full military honors will be held at Pardeeville Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)