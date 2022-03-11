THOUSAND PALMS, CA—Bruce Duane Wilcox, passed away at his home on January 25, 2022, at age 68.

Bruce graduated from Portage High School in 1971. He attended UW Platteville where he received his Bachelor’s of Science in Reclamation and Restoration Ecology. He lived in Florida and Utah before settling in California.

Upon settling in California, Bruce Joined IID in November, 2004, where he served as Senior Environmental Project Manager and the Manager of Environmental and Salton Sea Program. In September, 2015, he was appointed by Governor Jerry Brown to serve as the Assistant Secretary for the California Natural Resources Agency to work on Salton Sea Restoration efforts. He was honored in October, 2019, as out-going Assistant Secretary of Salton Sea Policy.

He was an avid lover of wildlife and had worked on numerous environmental and ecological projects during his career.

Bruce is preceded in death by mother, Dorothy Wilcox; and father, Bruce Wilcox. He is survived by sisters: Sharon Solterman (Westfield, Wisconsin) and Julie Waelti (Monroe, Wisconsin); numerous nieces, nephews, and other close relatives, as well as a large family of friends and colleagues in California. The family is planning a celebration of life in the near future.