PARDEEVILLE - Bruce W. Keith, 82, of Pardeeville, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Bruce was born June 30, 1937, to Ronald and Maude Keith in Columbia County. The family moved to Pardeeville in 1941 and he attended grade school and high school in Pardeeville, graduating in 1955. Bruce joined the U.S. Navy in June of 1955 with three other senior classmates Duane Berger, Merton Barnish, and Gene Spear. After graduation from the Great Lakes Navy Academy, he went to school in San Diego. After attending supply school, he went aboard the USS Yorktown CVA-10. Bruce had several cruises to the far east including stops to Guam, Wake Island, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Formosa. He returned to Pardeeville in June 1958 after being honorably discharged. Bruce was proud of his service to his country even though it was during peacetime between the Vietnam and Korean conflicts. He was united in marriage to his classmate Karen Roundy Dec. 28, 1957.
Bruce was a meat cutter for many years in Portage and Madison, retiring in 1999. Bruce and Karen traveled visiting friends in Texas, California, and Arizona. They also went to Niagara Falls, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, and took a cruise to the Bahamas. They also took a trip to South Carolina to visit his retired Navy ship with his entire family. Bruce’s passion to watch Wisconsin athletics took him to the Badgers Rose Bowl Game in 1995.
Survivors include wife, Karen, of 62 years; two daughters Barbara Larson (Lloyd) and Jennifer Nickel (Justin). He is further survived by five grandsons, Robin Richard (Mariah) Wendt, Mitchell Ray (Chelsey) Wendt, Brennan Hunter Burns (Kacey Kennedy), Cody Ray Burns, and Nicholas Keith Burns; three great-grandsons Nolan Mitchell and Carter Vincent Wendt and Callen Dennis Kohl; sister Joyce Hare (Doug), many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Roger Keith; sister Carol Graack, and two nephews Brian Keith and Allen Graack.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 6 from 4 to 8 PM at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to be used for Pardeeville athletics. Bruce’s favorite saying was “It is nice to be important, but it is more important to be nice.” Anchor’s A Weigh! Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
