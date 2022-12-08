July 8, 1937—Dec. 2, 2022

MAUSTON—Bruce Voigt, age 85, of Mauston, WI passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022.

A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2023.

Bruce was born July 8, 1937 in Mauston, the son of William and Bessie (Carver) Voigt. He attended Mauston High School, owned and operated Voigt’s Auto Body and then went to work at Vacuum Platers until he retired.

He married Louise Anglim in September, 1958, and to this union, seven children were born. Bruce was a hard-working, loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was proud of his whole brood. Bruce loved being with his family; he especially enjoyed the little ones, always having time to hug, hold, and play with them.

He and his wife enjoyed dancing and they were so good at it; they could have been instructors. Bruce also enjoyed golfing which he took up later in life. He too, enjoyed the outdoors, taking his dogs for walks and mowing grass; he loved keeping busy and helping anyone who needed it. Bruce will be sorely missed and forever loved and remembered.

Bruce is survived by his sons: Bruce of VA, Don (Laurie) of Mauston, Paul of Kenosha, Michael (Amy) of Wisconsin Dells; daughters: Penny Wehman of New Lisbon, Connie (Michael) Bracco of FL; daughter-in-law, Erica Voigt; brother, Barry (Marcia) of Mauston; and sister, Bertha Voigt of Fitchburg. He is further survived by 16 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Louise; son, Todd; brothers, Boyd, Bill, Bob and Benny; and sisters, Betty Rowley, Bonnie Remington and Beverly Steiner.

