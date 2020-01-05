Bruce W. Ferstl, 62, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Bruce W. Ferstl, age 62, of Beaver Dam, died on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family, after a four year battle with esophageal cancer.
The memorial gathering will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, in Beaver Dam, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The memorial service will follow at the funeral home on Thursday at 2:00 p.m., with Fr. Erick Cassiano officiating.
Bruce William Ferstl was born on Feb. 27, 1957, in Beaver Dam, Wis., son of Bernard and Eunice (Zuehlke) Ferstl. He was raised on the family farm in the town of Calaumus. Farm life instilled hard work ethics in Bruce which he passed on to his kids. He attended the Beaver Dam School District and went on to work at John Deere, retiring in 2018. Bruce married the love of his life, Gail Marie Bauer, on May 12, 1983, in Rockton, Illinois. Bruce and Gail raised two children, Craig and Michelle. There was nothing Bruce couldn’t fix or repair. He did many home remodeling projects and helped his children with building their first homes. Bruce could be found in his garage where many family and friends would stop and shoot the breeze. He enjoyed grilling out for his family. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers, Bucks, and Brewer games. Bruce enjoyed playing dirty clubs and Euchre, as well as shaking dice at family functions. He enjoyed camping and family time. His family vacation to Hawaii in 2017 was one of his fondest memories. Bruce loved all of his family and especially loved his grandchildren.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Gail; children, Craig (Holly) Ferstl and Michelle (Mathew) Stephens; five grandchildren, Alyson, Natalie, and Chloe Ferstl and Olivia and Owen Stephens; brothers, Richard Ferstl (Maureen Prunuske) and Brian (Lana) Ferstl; sister, Diana (Ray) Pearson; nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Ronald, and his parents-in-law, Roger and Marilyn Bauer.
The family wants to thank the Beaver Dam oncology staff for all the care that was provided to Bruce these last four years.
Memorials may be made in Bruce Ferstl’s name to UW-Carbone Cancer Center.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.koepsellFH.com
