Bruce W. Ferstl, 62, Beaver Dam

Bruce William Ferstl was born on Feb. 27, 1957, in Beaver Dam, Wis., son of Bernard and Eunice (Zuehlke) Ferstl. He was raised on the family farm in the town of Calaumus. Farm life instilled hard work ethics in Bruce which he passed on to his kids. He attended the Beaver Dam School District and went on to work at John Deere, retiring in 2018. Bruce married the love of his life, Gail Marie Bauer, on May 12, 1983, in Rockton, Illinois. Bruce and Gail raised two children, Craig and Michelle. There was nothing Bruce couldn’t fix or repair. He did many home remodeling projects and helped his children with building their first homes. Bruce could be found in his garage where many family and friends would stop and shoot the breeze. He enjoyed grilling out for his family. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers, Bucks, and Brewer games. Bruce enjoyed playing dirty clubs and Euchre, as well as shaking dice at family functions. He enjoyed camping and family time. His family vacation to Hawaii in 2017 was one of his fondest memories. Bruce loved all of his family and especially loved his grandchildren.