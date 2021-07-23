Brue, Diana Marie

LOWVILLE TOWNSHIP– Diana Marie Brue, age 66, of Lowville Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Diana was born on Sept. 13, 1954, the daughter of Howard and Arline Mae (Karstetter) Fast. She married Dale Donald Brue on June 7, 1986, at Poynette United Methodist Church in Poynette, Wis. She worked for PDQ and Ward Brodt Music in Madison, McDonalds in Poynette and Portage, and last, Walmart in Portage. Diana loved arts and crafts, sewing, and ceramics, played softball and bowled and was active in 4-H.

She is survived by her husband, Dale; her children, Albertina (Shaun) Derr, Morrisonville, Wis., Christopher Brue, Columbus, Ohio, and Benjamin Brue, Poynette, Wis.; three grandchildren, Lilian, Howard, and Daphne Buss; brother, David Fast, Roanoke, Va.; brother-in-law, Michel Berndt, Wonewoc, Wis.; very dear friends, Char Stevenson and Marilyn Leum; nieces, nephews, and other dear relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Gloria Berndt.

A celebration of life will be held at ARLINGTON COMMERCIAL CENTER, 200 Commercial St., Arlington, WI 53911, on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.