Brueckner, Diane Amelia

PARDEEVILLE – Diane Amelia Brueckner, age 74, of Pardeeville, passed peacefully at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Diane was born on May 17, 1946, the daughter of Morton and Sylvia (Lovicott) Johnson. She married John Brueckner on Oct. 3, 1964, in Portage. Diane worked for several years at McKay Nursery in Waterloo, designing flower beds for home owners. She also worked for the Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena for 26 years and 10 days as a dietary aide. Her family and friends were her first thought of each day. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, and her yard, as well as her beloved dog, Daisy, and cat, Missy.

She is survived by her children, Dawn (Richard) Gogert of Columbus and Michelle (Wes) Storie of Pardeeville; grandchildren, Joshua (Olivia) Banks of Portage, Jacob (Cassandra Hewitt) Banks of DeForest, and Madeline Banks-Gogert of Columbus; grand-furbabies, Isabella and Danna; brothers, Gary (Diane) Johnson of Poynette and John Johnson of Portage; special neighbors, Tom Hohlstein, Damon, Molly, and Dawson Radke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; infant son, Dean; infant daughter, Diane; sister, Sharon; and several aunts and uncles.