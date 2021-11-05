Bruer, Sue

SAUK PRAIRIE/BARABOO - Sue Bruer was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, teacher, listener and friend. She had her own internal clock and schedule, but it was always centered around the love and needs of others. She loved the people (and dogs) in her life in a way only Sue Bruer could.

Sue Bruer was a teacher at heart. Sue loved children and, most importantly, being their mentor. She worked as an elementary teacher, most of it at Baraboo School District, where she worked alongside many dear friends.

Sue cherished the time with her kids. In 20 years, she was so proud to attend every one of the KP Dance Recitals in support of Kris. Sue and Val shared a passion for horses and dogs, with Sue always encouraging Val to follow her dreams. She was always looking out for her baby boy and pushed Brett to be the best he could be in all things. Sue loved her grandkids so much, looking forward to their notes and calls. She was blessed to have her children beside her in her final moments.

Sue was survived by her daughters, Valerie Pickar and Kristina Pickar; son, Brett Pickar, along with his wife, Anna; her five grandchildren, Thomas, Anthony, Elizabeth, Gabriel and Ruby Pickar; her former husband, Phil Pickar; her brother, Bob Bruer and wife, Judy; niece, Whitney; and sister-in-law, Dixie Bruer.