Bruins, Randall

WAUPUN—Randall Bruins, 63, of Waupun, entered into his eternal heavenly home Wednesday, July 28, 2021, surrounded by those who loved him.
Randy was born May 28, 1958, the son of Wayne and Aleita Van Loo Bruins, and graduated from Waupun High School in 1976. On Sept. 19, 1980, he married the love of his life, Marcene Bos, in Waupun. They worked together to raise three sons and run a successful dairy farm. Randy took extreme pride in being a dairy farmer, something he passed down to his sons. When he wasn’t in the field or the barn, Randy loved nothing more than spending time with his family, looking forward to the grandkids getting off the bus at the farm after school so he could spoil them with treats and rides in his truck or gator. Randy loved his church family. As a member of Alto Reformed Church, Randy gave of himself generously, serving the Lord where he could. Above all else, Randy loved Jesus and lived to serve him in all that he did.
Randy is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marcene; three sons, Levi (Megan) Bruins, Luke (Sarah) Bruins, and Tom (Lindsey) Bruins; nine grandchildren, Maci, Easton, Liam, Blake, Chael, Mara, Knox, Tate, and Ellis Bruins; three sisters, Connie Bruins, Judy (Phil) Reinke, and Mary (Jim) Nummerdor; sisters-in-law, Renee Bruins, Julane (Jeff) Homan, and Jayne Groenewold; mother-in-law, Lois Bos; brother-in-law, Dan Bos; and many nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Byron “Bart” Bruins; father-in-law, Marvin Bos; and sisters-in-law, Lynette Kartechner and Pam Bos.
Funeral services for Randy Bruins will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. at ALTO REFORMED CHURCH, with the Rev. Kevin Van Wyk officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. and on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)