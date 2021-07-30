Bruins, Randall

Randy was born May 28, 1958, the son of Wayne and Aleita Van Loo Bruins, and graduated from Waupun High School in 1976. On Sept. 19, 1980, he married the love of his life, Marcene Bos, in Waupun. They worked together to raise three sons and run a successful dairy farm. Randy took extreme pride in being a dairy farmer, something he passed down to his sons. When he wasn’t in the field or the barn, Randy loved nothing more than spending time with his family, looking forward to the grandkids getting off the bus at the farm after school so he could spoil them with treats and rides in his truck or gator. Randy loved his church family. As a member of Alto Reformed Church, Randy gave of himself generously, serving the Lord where he could. Above all else, Randy loved Jesus and lived to serve him in all that he did.