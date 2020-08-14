Brummund, Robert O.

BEAVER DAM - Robert O. "Boomer" Brummund, 89, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.
Robert was born the son of Otto and Lydia (Albert) Brummund on Oct. 9, 1930 in Fond du Lac. He was employed with Beaver Ready Mix, Four X Corp, and later Tews for 43 years until his retirement in 1992. After moving to the Homestead Apartments, he along with Scott would handle yard work and snow removal around the apartment complex. Boomer loved spending time and working at Johnnie's 66 in Beaver Dam for over 60 years. He had a great interest in all things cars and farm equipment. Boomer will be remembered as a loving caregiver to his niece, Bonnie.
Boomer is survived by his good friends: Warren and Sue Meier and Bob and Linda Zamzow; helpful neighbors; and his Johnnie's 66 family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marciel Bauer; half-brother, Howard Albert; and niece, Bonnie L. Bauer.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
