Brunn, Herbert

A funeral service was held on Monday, March 8 at 11 a.m. at Newport Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Dells, with Pastor William Grimm officiating. Burial was at Newport Lutheran Church Cemetery. A visitation was held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Herb enjoyed riding his Massey 97 with the "Good Old Boys" and went on many tractor rides. He looked forward to Friday night fish fries and his monthly card club get-togethers. He spent most of his winter days out cutting wood, and during the summer he attended many tractor pulls. The past few years he took a liking to jigsaw puzzles and word search books. He also enjoyed just sitting out in his lawn chair by the shop. Herb was a hardworking farmer all his life and always liked to stay busy. He even drove school bus for over 30 years for the Wisconsin Dells School District.