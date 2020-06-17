Bryant, LaVetta J. Kite Hughbanks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SAUK CITY - LaVetta J. Kite Hughbanks Bryant at the age of 94, passed away on June 12, 2020 at Maplewood of Sauk City, Wis. She was born on May 29, 1926 at Muscoda Wis., the daughter of Buford and May Merwin-Kite and had 13 sisters and brothers. She attended school at the Kite school in Boaz, Wis. She was united in marriage to Clifford Hughbanks and they had five children. She then married Duane Bryant and they enjoyed 50 years together.

LaVetta enjoyed life, family, and friends. Mom loved to cook for her family and she was famous for her cookies, pies and birthday cakes with the silly little flowers she made. She loved to stir the pot and watch what happened. She loved traveling out west, camping and spending winters in San Diego. Through the years she worked at Bruenigs Truck Stop, Riverview Ballroom and Grabers.

She was preceded in death by Clifford Hughbanks, sons-in-law John Nolden, Albert Gomez and Bob Wick, a grandson Leonard Bittner, brother Carl Kite, sisters Madlyn Gabrielson, Nellie Muller, LaVene Mistick, and brothers-in-law Joe Mistick, Albert Grenie, LaVerne Kotte, Thomas Virnig, Doug Gabrielson and Don Muller.