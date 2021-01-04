Brzezinski, Celine C. (Lehner)

BEAVER DAM—Celine C. Brzezinski (nee Lehner), age 75 of Beaver Dam, was granted eternal rest on January 1, 2021, her birthday.

Due to covid-19, the Mass of Christian Burial for Celine will be private. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery in Beaver Dam

Celine was born on January 1, 1946, in Beaver Dam, WI, the daughter of Herbert and Julianna (Westenmayer) Lehner. She was the first baby born in 1946 in Dodge County. Celine was married to Thomas S. Brzezinski on September 4, 1965, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Beaver Dam, WI.

Celine attended St. Peter’s grade school and graduated from Beaver Dam Sr. High as a member of the class of 1964. While raising her three children she returned to school to obtain her nursing degrees: LPN (1982) and RN (1989). She worked for the majority of her career at the Beaver Dam Community Hospital, with a brief stint at the Beaver Dam Care Center before retiring from nursing from the UW-Madison Hospital.