Brzezinski, Celine C. (Lehner)

BEAVER DAM—Celine C. Brzezinski (nee Lehner), age 75 of Beaver Dam, was granted eternal rest on January 1, 2021, her birthday.
Due to covid-19, the Mass of Christian Burial for Celine will be private. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery in Beaver Dam
Celine was born on January 1, 1946, in Beaver Dam, WI, the daughter of Herbert and Julianna (Westenmayer) Lehner. She was the first baby born in 1946 in Dodge County. Celine was married to Thomas S. Brzezinski on September 4, 1965, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Beaver Dam, WI.
Celine attended St. Peter’s grade school and graduated from Beaver Dam Sr. High as a member of the class of 1964. While raising her three children she returned to school to obtain her nursing degrees: LPN (1982) and RN (1989). She worked for the majority of her career at the Beaver Dam Community Hospital, with a brief stint at the Beaver Dam Care Center before retiring from nursing from the UW-Madison Hospital.
She had a kind and calming presence, a passion for learning and teaching, always chose to see the good in people and made the best of situations. She was an amazing role model and offered profound and unique insight when consulted. She was active in her younger years with bowling, racquetball, walking and swimming. She enjoyed a good game of Scrabble, crafting and sewing. Celine also took pleasure in traveling, especially with family. She was fortunate to have traveled to Italy, Spain, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Hawaii, and all over the continental US. Celine’s most recent, and last, adventure was to Glacier National Park where she attended her granddaughter’s wedding.
Celine had a special interest in Genealogy and worked extensively on both the Lehner and Brzezinski Family Tree. She enjoyed meeting and working with many relatives that had a similar interest in preserving precious family history; collecting and leaving a large amount of photos, documents and stories for future generations.
A woman of deep Catholic faith, most of all Celine cherished her family. She loved caring for and spending time with her children, grandchildren, siblings and other relatives.
Celine is survived by their children Kurt (Diane) Brzezinski, Marcie (Bruce) Bleich, and Mark Brzezinski; her grandchildren, Brittany (Jordan) Rasmussen and Thomas Bleich, Dylan and Drew Brzezinski; one great grandchild, Kade Rasmussen; Step-grandchildren, Krista (Nick) Ash and Eric Nelson, step- great-grandchild Landon Nelson; sisters, Rose Marie Klavekoske, Marie Therese (Carlos) Campos, Virginia (Dan) Behring, Bernadette (James) Hafenstein; brother, Herbert (Marverne) Lehner Jr., Sister-in Law Colleen Lehner and many other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents Herbert (2002) and Julianna (2006), her husband Thomas (2011), brother Guy Lehner (2005) and brother-in-law Donald Klavekoske (2001).
The family would like to offer specials thanks to Columbus Health and Rehab, Individual Care Services, Agrace Hospice, Dr. Lucarelli, Dr. Cassidy, Dr. LuyTan and the many other medical professionals who assisted in her care.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)