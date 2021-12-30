Bubolz, Barbara J.

FOX LAKE - Barbara J. Bubolz, 77, of Fox Lake, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at her home.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, from 9:30 a.m.–11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Fox Lake, with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Lake Emily Cemetery and there will be a luncheon back at the church after the burial.
A complete obituary will follow.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)