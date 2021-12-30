 Skip to main content
Bubolz, Barbara J.
Bubolz, Barbara J.

FOX LAKE - Barbara J. Bubolz, 77, of Fox Lake, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at her home.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, from 9:30 a.m.–11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Fox Lake, with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Lake Emily Cemetery and there will be a luncheon back at the church after the burial.

A complete obituary will follow.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.

