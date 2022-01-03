Bubolz, Barbara J.

FOX LAKE—Barbara J. Bubolz, 77, of Fox Lake, Wis. was peacefully called home to Heaven to meet her Lord and Savior early in the morning on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Barbara was born on Oct. 12, 1944 the daughter of Harold “Cy” and Ellen “Lynn” (Miller) Zentarski in Joliet, Ill. She was a graduate of Randolph High School. On May 16, 1964 she was united in marriage with John W. Bubolz at Friedens Lutheran Church in Randolph.

Barb was a loving devoted wife and mother and stayed home to raise her three sons. She was also the bookkeeper for John Bubolz Plumbing and Heating. She was a faithful member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. Barb and her husband, John enjoyed being involved with Builders for Christ from 1993 – 2017 participating in over 25 building projects throughout the years. Barb and John also enjoyed traveling throughout the world in their retirement; visiting many beautiful places including Africa, Australia, Fiji, Greece, and many others.