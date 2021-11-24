Bubolz, Luise H.

WAUNAKEE/MAYVILLE - Luise Hanna (Mueller) Bubolz, 93, formerly of Mayville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Brightstar Senior Living in Waunakee.
A funeral service for Luise will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, at 1:30 p.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam, with the Rev. Matthew Kuske officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
She was born in Neuenkirchen, Germany, on Sept. 26, 1928, to Heinrich and Luise Mueller. She grew up in her family's butcher shop there and later attended college in Hanover, Germany. In the mid-1950s, she immigrated to Columbus, Wis., to live with family and work in their restaurant. It was in Columbus that Luise met Henry (Harris) Bubolz, whom she married on Oct. 2, 1959, at Zion Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on July 9, 2006.
Luise was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in the town of Lomira and was a member of the Ladies Aid.
Survivors include two daughters, Susan (Thomas) Neuser of Madison and Kristine (Scott) Firgens of Appleton; two grandsons, Daniel and Steven Neuser of Madison; and two nephews, Manfred (Kirsten) van Laak and Thomas van Laak of Germany.
In addition to her husband, Luise was preceded in death by her sister, Jutta van Laak; brother-in-law, Alfred van Laak; and her parents.
Special thanks to the staff of Agrace Hospice and Brightstar Senior Living for the care and support shown to Luise and her family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
