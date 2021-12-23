Buchholz, Ben Lester

Ben Lester was born on May 19, 1958, in Waupun, Wis., to Lyle and Arline (Mathweg) Buchholz. He was a 1976 graduate of Waupun High School. On March 26, 1977, Ben was united in marriage with Pauline Storck at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. They raised their family on the family farm, in the Town of Chester. He had an unmatched work ethic. He was devoted to his family farm, so while operating the dairy farm, Ben also went to work for R & D Construction full-time, where he specialized in concrete construction. He woke each morning at 3:30 a.m. to milk the cows, worked a full day of construction, and returned each evening to milk the cows again and finish with any chores his wife and children could not complete before retiring for the day. He later went to work for C.C. Linke Road Contractors and later Linke Aggregates, where he retired on Aug. 1, 2020. Ben was an avid hunter, especially deer hunting, and loved trapping.