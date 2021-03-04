Buchta, Marie (Schultz)

A funeral service for Marie will be held on Tuesday, March 9 at 1 p.m. at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Mayville with the Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Mayville. The service will be livestreamed on the St. John's Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/StJohnsEvLutheranChurch/ .

Marie was born the daughter of Charles and Clara (Reinel) Schultz on March 9, 1930, in Jefferson County, Wis. She graduated from Jefferson High School with the honor being valedictorian of the class of 1948. Marie was united in marriage to Harvey Buchta in St. John's Lutheran Church, Jefferson, Wis., on June 18, 1948. The two enjoyed 64-plus years of marriage until Harvey's death in 2014. She was a faithful member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville, where she served her congregation as a Sunday school teacher, parent-teacher member, and the past president and member of the Dorcas Society. She was also a member of the Bible Class Family. She had been employed at many different jobs over the years, including Marie's Mini Mart and the Village Flower Shoppe in Kekoskee. She was also known as the "Welcome Wagon Lady" in Mayville and broadcasted on WBEV radio from her home for many years.