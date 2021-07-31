Budde, Aloysius J. "Al"

BEAVER DAM - Aloysius J. "Al" Budde, age 86, of Beaver Dam, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home in Beaver Dam.
There will be an open house celebration of life on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at BAYSIDE SUPPER CLUB in Beaver Dam.
Aloysius Joseph Budde was born on Jan. 16, 1934, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to the late Alois and Lydia (Haider) Budde. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1952 and worked at Monarch Range in the foundry. On June 1, 1957, Al was united in marriage with Loretta A. Manke at St. Charles Church in Hartland, Wis. Al served in the U.S. Navy Reserves and was called to active duty during the Korean War and was stationed at the Panama Canal. After his service, he worked for the City of Beaver Dam Public Works Department for 39 years, retiring in 1996. In retirement, Al worked part-time at Rechek's Food Pride. He enjoyed going to the tracks to watch local car racing and watching the national races on TV. Al loved the Green Bay Packers, sometimes passionately, and enjoyed watching football in general. He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.
Survivors include his children, Joseph Budde of Green Bay, Mathew (Janet) Budde of Beaver Dam, Virginia "Gini" (Steve) Hankes of Beaver Dam, Roger (Jane) Budde of Beaver Dam, and Donald (Kristy) Budde of Sun Prairie; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his sisters and brother, Caroline Patterson of Beaver Dam, Mary Budde of Beaver Dam, and Carl (Joyce) Budde of Waukesha; his sisters-in-law, Betty Marx of Nevada, Helen Lisowski of Florida, and Carol Harris of Oconomowoc; brother-in-law, Roger Verkenis of Milwaukee; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Loretta Budde; his sister, Frances Emmer; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ruth Brown, Mary Ellen Manke, Bernice Verkenis, Margaret Edwards, James Manke, Jackie Manke, Edward Manke, and Louise Logar, Viola Manke, Richard Marx, Kenneth Brown, Bill Logar, Wallace Lisowski, Charles Patterson, Edward Emmer, and Jim Harris.
Memorials may be made in Al Budde's name to St. Katharine Drexel School, Parish, or Building From Our Beliefs Church Renovation Project.
The family would like to thank SSM Hospice and all the wonderful care givers from Home Instead for the love and care they showed to Al.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
