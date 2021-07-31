Budde, Aloysius J. "Al"

Aloysius Joseph Budde was born on Jan. 16, 1934, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to the late Alois and Lydia (Haider) Budde. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1952 and worked at Monarch Range in the foundry. On June 1, 1957, Al was united in marriage with Loretta A. Manke at St. Charles Church in Hartland, Wis. Al served in the U.S. Navy Reserves and was called to active duty during the Korean War and was stationed at the Panama Canal. After his service, he worked for the City of Beaver Dam Public Works Department for 39 years, retiring in 1996. In retirement, Al worked part-time at Rechek's Food Pride. He enjoyed going to the tracks to watch local car racing and watching the national races on TV. Al loved the Green Bay Packers, sometimes passionately, and enjoyed watching football in general. He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.