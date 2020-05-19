Budde, Joan

NEENAH - Joan Budde, 84, died peacefully on Sunday May 17, 2020 at Touchmark Assisted Living. She was born in Poynette on Feb. 18, 1936, daughter of the late Joseph Jr. and Amy (Everson) Janisch. Joan married Dean Budde on March 1, 1952. Dean and Joan celebrated 54 years together before his death on March 19, 2006.
Joan and Dean were members of First Presbyterian Church, Neenah. During their early years of marriage, they relocated often due to Dean's military career before becoming Neenah residents in 1962. They were both co-presidents of the Fox Valley Dance Club, formerly known as the Roger Bright Dance Club. Joan retired as a special needs bus driver from the Neenah Joint School District. Joan was a shy, quiet person whose feelings ran deep. She was an amazing mom who had 9 children in 13 years. She was a selfless person and faced life's hardships with courage and strength. Joan's strength and love of family came from her early years growing up on a farm surrounded by a large loving family. Joan loved to shop and give gifts. She was an excellent no-recipes-needed cook. Her greatest love came from her time spent with family, especially at the cottage and having her family together for holidays.
Joan is survived by seven children: Jeanine (Barry) Joas, Janice Budde, Joyce (James) Stier, Jayne Budde, Jill Budde, Douglas (Debra) Budde and Darrell Budde; 15 grandchildren: Brian (Jennifer) Joas, Eric Joas, Kristin (Andrew) Lauer, Alex Joas, Adam (Tammy) Kons, Nicole (Joshua) Gehl, Alicia (Christopher) Burrill, Nicolas (Kasie) Guyette, Brett (Gretchen) Stier, Alison Guyette, Megan (Dennis J.) Ahlborg, Andrea (Brian) Bale, Michaela Budde, Todd (Bobbie Jo) Guyette and Dustin Budde; 27 great-grandchildren; three sisters in-law: Joan Kleist, Ruth Budde and Evelyn Janisch; and nieces and nephews.
Joan was further preceded in death by two daughters: Julie Budde and Terri Budde; three brothers: Melvin (Evelyn M) Janisch, William Janisch and Harry (Ida) Janisch; five sisters: Madeline (Chet) Herndon, Lucille (Edson) McCormick, Rose Mary (David) Young, Margaret Ostrander and Linda Erickson; and three brothers in-law: William Budde, Bruce Budde and John Kleist.
A private family service will be held due to COVID-19. A future memorial service and celebration of life will be planned after restrictions are lifted.
Joan's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Touchmark staff and for ThedaCare At Home hospice for taking such good care of Joan during her final months.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W Doty Ave, Neenah, WI; (920) 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
