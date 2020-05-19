Budde, Joan

Joan and Dean were members of First Presbyterian Church, Neenah. During their early years of marriage, they relocated often due to Dean's military career before becoming Neenah residents in 1962. They were both co-presidents of the Fox Valley Dance Club, formerly known as the Roger Bright Dance Club. Joan retired as a special needs bus driver from the Neenah Joint School District. Joan was a shy, quiet person whose feelings ran deep. She was an amazing mom who had 9 children in 13 years. She was a selfless person and faced life's hardships with courage and strength. Joan's strength and love of family came from her early years growing up on a farm surrounded by a large loving family. Joan loved to shop and give gifts. She was an excellent no-recipes-needed cook. Her greatest love came from her time spent with family, especially at the cottage and having her family together for holidays.