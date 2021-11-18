Budde, Phyllis

BROOKFIELD - On Nov. 15, 2021, Phyllis Budde passed away peacefully at home after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 86 years old and surrounded by loved ones during the course of her illness.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, John; and their eight children, Jeff (Linda) Budde, Mark (Kathy) Budde, Lori (John) Siracusa, Sue (Phil) Belair, Jay (Sandy) Budde, Marie Budde, Craig (Tomi) Budde and Lisa (Jim) Cerletty. In addition, Phyllis had 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was also loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters- and brothers-in-law and friends.

Born July 14, 1935, in Beaver Dam, Wis., Phyllis grew up on a dairy farm, daughter of Bernice and Clarence Schwoch and sister to Lois Tiedt, Nancy Welsch and David Schwoch. It was at Beaver Dam High School where she met the love of her life, John "Jack" Budde. They married May 1, 1954, and were married for 67 years. In 1961, Phyllis and Jack moved to Brookfield and bought their home, which she lived in until her death.