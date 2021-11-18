Budde, Phyllis

BROOKFIELD - On Nov. 15, 2021, Phyllis Budde passed away peacefully at home after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 86 years old and surrounded by loved ones during the course of her illness.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, John; and their eight children, Jeff (Linda) Budde, Mark (Kathy) Budde, Lori (John) Siracusa, Sue (Phil) Belair, Jay (Sandy) Budde, Marie Budde, Craig (Tomi) Budde and Lisa (Jim) Cerletty. In addition, Phyllis had 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was also loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters- and brothers-in-law and friends.
Born July 14, 1935, in Beaver Dam, Wis., Phyllis grew up on a dairy farm, daughter of Bernice and Clarence Schwoch and sister to Lois Tiedt, Nancy Welsch and David Schwoch. It was at Beaver Dam High School where she met the love of her life, John "Jack" Budde. They married May 1, 1954, and were married for 67 years. In 1961, Phyllis and Jack moved to Brookfield and bought their home, which she lived in until her death.
Phyllis' greatest love was her husband and family, and she lived lovingly with them at home. Phyllis also worked at JCPenney, Elmbrook Hospital and Brookfield Elementary, where she worked as the principal's assistant for 20 years. Among her many awards was the Elmbrook School's Employee of the Year in 1988, and she retired in 1996. She was also very involved in her church, St. John Vianney, and was a parishioner for over 60 years, making many lifelong friends. Phyllis and John were very proud that all of their children attended and graduated from St. John's, grades one through eight.
The Budde family invites friends and family to join in a celebration of Phyllis' life on Saturday, Nov. 27. Visitation begins at 11 a.m., with Mass to follow from noon-1 p.m., at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CHURCH, 1755 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Phyllis' name to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, donorrelations@pancan.org, or St. John Vianney (memo: flowers).
For additional information, please contact Harder Funeral Home: www.harderfuneralhome.com.
