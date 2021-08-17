Buechel, Brian

NESHKORO - Brian Buechel, 35, of Neshkoro, passed away Aug. 8, 2021, in Appleton.

Brian was born June 4, 1986, the son of Terry and Sharon Buechel. He grew up in Fond du Lac and later moved to Neshkoro, where he made lifelong friends. Brian worked for Waushara Industries. He loved to watch the Brewers and play video games. He will be deeply missed by many friends.

Brian is survived by his brothers, Tony (Connie) Margraf, Christopher Margraf, and Brad Buechel; sister, Tasha Sly; aunt, Nila Schnirl; uncle, Rocco Campagna; and many cousins.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Terry and Sharon Buechel from Waupun.

A graveside service for Brian, Terry, and Sharon Buechel will be held Monday, Aug. 23, at 2 p.m. at FOREST MOUNT CEMETERY in Waupun.

A special thanks to Jessica and everyone at Our House in Neshkoro for the care given to Brian.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.