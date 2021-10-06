Buehlman, Mary Josette

MAUSTON - Mary Josette Buehlman, of rural Mauston, passed away on Sept. 22, 2021. She was born on April 16, 1947, in Chicago, Ill. Josette became the adopted daughter of Francis A. and Marion Miller at an early age and lived in Wilmette, Ill. After graduating from Regina High School in Wilmette, she attended the University of Illinois. Josette met her husband-to-be, Glenn, at an Illinois Bell Party, where they both worked, and wed on Nov. 7, 1970, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wilmette. They lived in Glenview, Ill., for many years before retiring and moving to rural Mauston. Josette loved to travel and visited Africa and many European countries after retiring. She was associated with many religious and charitable associations, including the Sea of Change of Mauston, Fishing Has No Boundaries of Hayward and the Sisters of the Living Word of Des Plaines, Ill. She is survived by her husband, Glenn; brother, Francis J. (A.H) Miller of Michigan; a niece; and many cousins and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Floretta "Freddi" Calmeyn; and her parents.