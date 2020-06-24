Buffo, Don A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don A. Buffo, age 88, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home. He was born on Nov. 11, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri to Albert and Nina (Humes) Buffo.

Don was united in marriage to Lorraine Ziemba on September 11, 1954 in Chicago, Ill. He was an avid golfer, gardener, and dancer. Don owned and operated Buffo's Hardware in New Lisbon and Necedah for many years, and sold guns throughout the Juneau County area as “Buffalo Don” as known to his family and friends. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 65 years, Lorraine Buffo; his daughters, Alena (John) O'Connell, Diane (Thomas) Helman, and Suzanne (Patrick) McNeely; along with 8 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Don is further survived by his brother, Emil (Delores) Buffo, and sister, Betty Lesniak.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and by many brothers and sisters.

A Celebration of Don's Life is being planned by his family for a later date and will be announced when it becomes available. The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneral.com.