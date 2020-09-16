 Skip to main content
Buffo, Don A.
Buffo, Don A.

NECEDAH - Don A. Buffo, age 88, of Necedah, Wis., passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home. He was born on Nov. 11, 1931, in St. Louis, Mo., to Albert and Nina (Humes) Buffo.

Don was united in marriage to Lorraine Ziemba on Sept. 11, 1954, in Chicago, Ill. He was an avid golfer, gardener, and dancer. Don owned and operated Buffo's Hardware in New Lisbon and Necedah for many years, and sold guns throughout the Juneau County area, known as "Buffalo Don" to his family and friends. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 65 years, Lorraine Buffo; his daughters, Alena (John) O'Connell, Diane (Thomas) Helman, and Suzanne (Patrick) McNeely; along with eight grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Don is further survived by his brother, Emil (Delores) Buffo; and sister, Betty Lesniak.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and by many brothers and sisters.

A Celebration of Don's Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the NEW LISBON COMMUNITY CENTER. The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneral.com.

