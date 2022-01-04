Buhalog, David A.

BEAVER DAM - David A. Buhalog, 74 years old, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Bay Harbor Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH in Horicon, from 10 a.m.–11 a.m. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29 at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Father Justin Lopina presiding. Inurnment will take place at St. Malachy's Cemetery in Horicon.

David was born the son of Arthur and Arlene (Sielaff) Buhalog on July 1, 1947. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Horicon. David was a huge supporter of Horicon High School athletics. He was also a huge Packers, Brewers, and Badgers fan. David enjoyed hunting and helping others.

David is survived by his siblings, Ann Feucht, Daniel (Karen) Buhalog, Michael (Diane) Buhalog, Richard (Donna) Buhalog, Greg (Deb) Buhalog, Mary (James) Griffiths, Ellen Mueller, Arthur J. (Lisa) Buhalog, and Teresa Huck. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents.