Bump, Judith Joy

BARABOO - Judith Joy Bump, age 79, of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Tivoli Nursing Home in Portage.
Judith was born in Baraboo, Wis., on Oct. 6, 1940, the daughter of Robert and Irene (Kent) Newman. She grew up in the Baraboo area and worked as a housekeeper at the Clarion Hotel as well as several other hotels in the area. She was a longtime member of New Life Community Advent Christian Church.
Survivors include her two sons, Mark (Faith) Bump and Brian Bump; two sisters, Sue Bates and Mary Carpenter; two brothers, Jerry (JoAnn) Newman and Michael (Pat) Newman; former husband, Jon Bump; and several nieces and nephews. Judith was preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at FAIRFIELD CEMETERY in the Township of Fairfield with Pastor Jesse Stevens officiating. The family would like to give a special thank you to the caring staff and volunteers at Tivoli Nursing Home in Portage for the wonderful care given to Judith during her stay. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
