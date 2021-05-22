Bump, Shirley M. (Rathman)

BARABOO - Shirley M. (Rathman) Bump, age 82, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away peacefully while under hospice care on May 18, 2021.

Shirley was born on April 29, 1939, in Richland Center, Wis., to Wilbert and Gladys (Montgomery) Rathman. She lived in Aurora, Ill., Anchorage, Alaska, Kenyon, Minn., and Reedsburg, Wis., but spent most of her life living in Baraboo, Wis. She was married to Jon P. Bump in Baraboo on Feb. 17, 1996.

Shirley made many friends over the years because she was warm, friendly, likable and had a great sense of humor. Shirley was an avid reader, gardener and devoted pet owner. Although she worked numerous jobs during her lifetime, her lifelong occupation was her family. She had a big heart, and whatever she could she gave to her family.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Robert Rathman, Wilbert Rathman and David Rathman.

Shirley is survived by her husband; brothers, Kenneth (Dianne) Rathman and Allen (Virginia) Rathman; sisters, Ramona (Oliver) Burton and Susie (Robert) Herritz; children, Julie (Giese) Clark, Rodney (Kristin) Giese, Bradley (Angie) Brilliott, Christopher Brilliott, and Jeffery (Glenda) Brilliott; stepsons, Mark (Faith) Bump and Brian (Laurie Hargraves) Bump; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and countless extended family members and friends.