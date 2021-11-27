Bunkoske, Alvin E., Jr.

BEAVER DAM - Alvin E. Bunkoske Jr., 73, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.

Alvin was born on Dec. 3, 1947, the son of Alvin E. and Marcella (Allman) Bunkoske Sr., in Beaver Dam, Wis. He was a 1968 graduate of Horicon High School. On Sept. 11, 1976, he was united in marriage with Geraldine Kucaba in Rhinelander, Wis.

Alvin had been employed for 30 years at John Deere Horicon Works, retiring in 2002. He enjoyed smoking cigars and belonged to the Milwaukee Area Pipes Society (MAPS). Al enjoyed dining at supper clubs throughout Wisconsin. He liked traveling and taking cruises in the Midwest. He enjoyed bowling and fishing. Al loved bonfires in his backyard and being with his family. He also took pride in caring for his pet turtle, Dimmond, for over 30 years.

Alvin is survived by his wife of 45 years, Geraldine; his sons, Erik Bunkoske (Jackie Lund) and Jayson Bunkoske, all of Beaver Dam; his lifelong best friend, Tim Beall of Mayville; and his pet turtle, Dimmond.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Arnold Bunkoske.

A memorial gathering, aka a Party at a Bar, will be held at a later date.