Burckhardt, Gerald L. "Jerry"

SAUK CITY - Gerald L. "Jerry" Burckhardt, 62, of Sauk City, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2021, from a fierce battle of cancer. He was surrounded by his family. Jerry was born and grew up in Merrimac. Later Jerry bought a farm in Sauk City where he raised a family and took great pride in the land that he farmed and hunted.

Jerry worked as a laborer for Union 464, where he retired after 32 years. He took great pride in his work ethic and was thankful for the great relationships he made within his union. He looked forward to his monthly union meetings where he got to reminisce with his fellow coworkers. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking long drives, but mostly he loved spending time with his wife and grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his mother, Nellie Premo; father, Chester Burckhardt; and stepson, Jeremy. He is survived by his wife, Ruth (Carol) Burckhardt; daughter, Kara Burckhardt; stepdaughter, Geri (Jerry) Schwartz; stepson, Terry (Heather Dieter) Rose; grandsons, Alan Burckhardt and Terrance Rose III; granddaughter, Taryn Schwartz; great-grandson, Kashton Rose; his brothers, Chester (Mary) Burckhardt and Ed Burckhardt; sisters, Penny Burckhardt and Amber Olson; and many nieces, and nephews.