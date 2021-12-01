Burgdorff, Robert R. "Bob"

Bob spent the next 35 years teaching music (as well as choir and general music, when needed) to elementary and junior high school students in the Marion School District. Bob inspired a multi-generational appreciation for, and love of, music during his teaching tenure. Bob's instrument of choice was the trumpet. He continued to play, particularly after retirement, in community bands and area dance bands including the Marion Minute Men, Antigo Community Band, the Allouez Village Band, the Gary Kuchenbecker' Old Lager Orchestra and the Valenta Orchestra. Bob remained a member of the National Band Association, Wisconsin Chapter. Bob's other passion was for automobiles, particularly old cars. He was a regular attendee at area car shows, even managing to view the Clintonville drive-through of vintage autos when the Iola Car Show was canceled due to COVID. Bob was a walking encyclopedia of car facts and information. He gave great advice on which vehicle to buy in which years (and why) as well as which to avoid (and why).