Burgdorff, Robert R. "Bob"

CLINTONVILLE - Robert R. "Bob" Burgdorff, age 72, of Clintonville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Aster Assisted Living, Clintonville, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Bob was born in Mauston, Wis., on Aug. 18, 1949, to Merle Ray Burgdorff and Jeanette Olga (Hansen). He graduated from Mauston High School in 1967, and then earned a Bachelor of Music degree in instrumental music education from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Bob spent the next 35 years teaching music (as well as choir and general music, when needed) to elementary and junior high school students in the Marion School District. Bob inspired a multi-generational appreciation for, and love of, music during his teaching tenure. Bob's instrument of choice was the trumpet. He continued to play, particularly after retirement, in community bands and area dance bands including the Marion Minute Men, Antigo Community Band, the Allouez Village Band, the Gary Kuchenbecker' Old Lager Orchestra and the Valenta Orchestra. Bob remained a member of the National Band Association, Wisconsin Chapter. Bob's other passion was for automobiles, particularly old cars. He was a regular attendee at area car shows, even managing to view the Clintonville drive-through of vintage autos when the Iola Car Show was canceled due to COVID. Bob was a walking encyclopedia of car facts and information. He gave great advice on which vehicle to buy in which years (and why) as well as which to avoid (and why).
After beginning his career in education, Bob lived in Marion for 17 years before moving to Wittenberg for 10 years. Bob continued to live locally, moving to Clintonville.
Bob is survived by his numerous cousins and extended family, as well as close friends. He wanted to thank Dr. William Conkright and the ThedaCare Cancer Team, New London, for the excellent care he received during his illness.
A memorial graveside committal with urn burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville, in the springtime.
The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville, is assisting with the arrangements.
An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.
