Burie, John Joseph

John was born on Nov. 2, 1943, on the family farm in rural Columbus, the son of Frank and Luella Eloise (Young) Burie. He was a 1961 graduate of Randolph High School. John then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in France. He settled in Randolph working at the local bank, formerly Dairyman's State Bank. John worked as a loan officer and member of management until his retirement. John used his free time to do extensive traveling around the world, enjoyed downhill skiing, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and was a bus driver for the Randolph School District, transporting students for field trips, sporting events and ski trips, which he especially enjoyed. Nearly three years ago, John moved to Oshkosh to be centrally located to his family.