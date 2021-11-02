Burie, John Joseph

OSHKOSH - John Joseph Burie, age 77, of Oshkosh and formerly of Randolph, died early Saturday morning, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee.
John was born on Nov. 2, 1943, on the family farm in rural Columbus, the son of Frank and Luella Eloise (Young) Burie. He was a 1961 graduate of Randolph High School. John then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in France. He settled in Randolph working at the local bank, formerly Dairyman's State Bank. John worked as a loan officer and member of management until his retirement. John used his free time to do extensive traveling around the world, enjoyed downhill skiing, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and was a bus driver for the Randolph School District, transporting students for field trips, sporting events and ski trips, which he especially enjoyed. Nearly three years ago, John moved to Oshkosh to be centrally located to his family.
John will be sadly missed and mourned by his children, Scott (Ellen) Burie of Oshkosh, Gordon (Tobi) Burie of Ashwaubenon and Debbie (William) Seifert of Beaver Dam; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his siblings, Frank Jr. (Lena) Burie of Florida, Michael (Sandy) Burie of Madison, Dan (Gae) Burie of Waukesha, Rosemary Hicks of California, Bill (Karen) Burie of New Hampshire and Ed (Gerry) Kerwell of Appleton; the mother of his children, Judi Miller; nieces; nephews; many other relatives; and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lloyd; sisters, Vivian Gaffney-Dover and Leila Kerwell; and his best friend, Jim Whalen.
A Catholic prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. at the KRATZ-SMEDEMA FUNERAL HOME in Fox Lake on Monday, Nov. 8, with Father John Radetski officiating. Burial will follow in Annunciation Catholic Cemetery, Randolph. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family.
