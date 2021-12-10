Burie, Lena

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla.//RANDOLPH - Lena M. Burie, formerly of Randolph, Wis., passed away on Dec. 6, 2021, at the age of 86. She was born to the late George and Lena (Sommerfelt) Hall on June 25, 1935, in Pearsoll, Texas. Her family moved to Wisconsin in 1940 when she was 5 years old. She started working at Rockwell of Randolph in 1952 where she met her husband, Frank Burie Jr. They married in 1953 and were happily married for 68 years. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and country music.
She is survived by her husband, Frank; son, Jeff; daughter, Lori (Todd) Jenkins; grandsons, Steven, Jason (Jennifer) Fietz, Anthony and Lucas; granddaughter, Lindsey Morrissey; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jared, Aleena, and Camden; brother, George "Butch" Hall; and sister, Dorothy. Lena was preceded in death by infant son, Gary; brother, Alfred; and daughter, Diane.
Lena was a very sweet and caring woman and will be deeply missed by her family.
