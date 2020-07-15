Burk, William "Bill"

DALTON - William "Bill" Burk, age 81, passed away on July 14, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on Dec. 13, 1938, to Dennis and Catherine (Leahy) Burk. He was raised by his uncle and aunt, Archie and Margaret Foley. He was united in marriage at Grace Lutheran Church to Bonnie Bulgrin on June 10, 1961. For over 40 years, he worked at the local co-op throughout all of its buy-outs and mergers as a bulk feed delivery driver. Yes, he knew everybody in the area, so his children could never get away with any mischief. He was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church as a councilman; was active in the community as a member of the Dalton Volunteer Fire Department, contributing to its long running Fourth of July and Labor Day celebrations by running the boats and later being the purveyor of the popcorn stand; and participated in the Dalton Rod & Gun Club, raising pheasants each year. After retirement, he kept busy mowing for the township and being the sanitation engineer. He loved spending time with his family and friends at Vinz' garage, playing euchre, rummikub, and other card games.