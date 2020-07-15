Burk, William "Bill"

DALTON - William "Bill" Burk, age 81, passed away on July 14, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on Dec. 13, 1938, to Dennis and Catherine (Leahy) Burk. He was raised by his uncle and aunt, Archie and Margaret Foley. He was united in marriage at Grace Lutheran Church to Bonnie Bulgrin on June 10, 1961. For over 40 years, he worked at the local co-op throughout all of its buy-outs and mergers as a bulk feed delivery driver. Yes, he knew everybody in the area, so his children could never get away with any mischief. He was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church as a councilman; was active in the community as a member of the Dalton Volunteer Fire Department, contributing to its long running Fourth of July and Labor Day celebrations by running the boats and later being the purveyor of the popcorn stand; and participated in the Dalton Rod & Gun Club, raising pheasants each year. After retirement, he kept busy mowing for the township and being the sanitation engineer. He loved spending time with his family and friends at Vinz' garage, playing euchre, rummikub, and other card games.
Bill is survived by his children, Beverly (Steve) McElroy of Dalton, Brain (Laurie Bendickson) Burk of Oxford, Brenda Burk of Easley, S.C.; foreign exchange daughters, Marjana (Gorazd) Kalan and Petra (David) Lubajnsek of Skofja Loka, Slovenia; grandchildren, Megan (Jim) Apitz, Matthew McElroy, Spencer (Gabriella Buhler) Burk, Mariah Burk, and Michaela McElroy; great-granddaughters, Addison and Ella Apitz; siblings, Dennis (Rosemarie) Burk, John (Sharon) Burk, Mary Campion; sisters-in-law, Regina Burk and Carol Burk; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie (Bulgrin) Burk; his parents, Dennis and Catherine (Leahy) Burk; grandson, Max Burk; siblings, Monica (Jack) Curtis, Catherine (David) Williams, Agnes (Clarence) Resop, Patrick (Beatrice) Burk, Delores (Alfred) Lynch, Terrance Burk, Maurice Burk, Patricia Foley; and brother-in-law, Kelly Campion.
A memorial service with social distancing and face covering guidelines will be held Friday, July 17, at 11:00 a.m. at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, Dalton with Reverend John Hildebrandt officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Grasse Funeral Service of Pardeeville is serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.grassefs.com.
